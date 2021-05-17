BLM plans virtual hearing on use of motorized vehicles, aircraft to manage wild horses, burros

Wildlife

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KTVZ) -- The US Bureau of Land Management will conduct a virtual public hearing regarding the use of motorized vehicles and aircraft in the management of wild horses and burros on public lands. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. MT (2-4 p.m. PT) and will be held using Zoom video conferencing technology and livestreamed at BLM.gov/live.

An annual public hearing is required by the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 to consider the use of motorized vehicles and aircraft in gather operations, population inventory efforts, and in the transportation of animals to/from corrals, pastures, and adoption, sale and transfer events.

To provide comment during the virtual public hearing, members of the public may register in advance by May 22 at https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_45qS9QqsTPOEh96NU_lO6Q. Written comments may also be sent in advance of the hearing to BLM_HQ_MotorizedVehicleHearing@blm.gov. Please include ‘‘Motorized Vehicle Comment’’ in the subject line of the email. Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Mountain Time on May 24.

For additional information regarding the public hearing, please contact Dorothea Boothe, Wild Horse and Burro Program Coordinator, at (602) 906-5543 or at dboothe@blm.gov. Individuals who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may reach Ms. Boothe during normal business hours by calling the Federal Information Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

The BLM manages and protects wild horses and burros across 26.9 million acres of public lands in 10 Western states. More information on the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program can be found at BLM.gov/whb.