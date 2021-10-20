ODFW kills 3 more wolves in Baker County after a dozen livestock kills since July

BAKER CITY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it killed three more wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack in Baker County on Wednesday, a yearling and two 6-month-old juveniles, due to recent livestock depredation in the area.

"This pack has now been determined to be involved in 12 livestock depredations since July," the agency said in a news release. "The most recent depredation happened in mid-October. Before that incident, the pack had not depredated for about a month (not since ODFW removed three other wolves from the pack on Sept. 17).

Wednesday's action occurred during a helicopter flight and completes the lethal control permit that was announced Sept. 16, which authorized the take of up to six wolves, two of those could have been taken by livestock producers.

The agency said this means that no further lethal control of the Lookout Mountain wolves is authorized at this time. Livestock producers with a lethal control permit have been notified that their permit is no longer in effect.

ODFW staff have removed eight wolves from the pack since lethal control was first authorized in late July. As many as three wolves remain — the collared breeding female and up to two juvenile wolves.

"We've seen good results from incremental removal in the past, when removing a few members of the pack reduced or even stopped further depredations," said Roblyn Brown, ODFW wolf coordinator. "It's disappointing that was not the case this time."