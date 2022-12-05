Merkley announces nearly $560,000 for West Coast monarch butterfly, pollinator conservation

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Monday $557,600 in federal funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Monarch and Pollinator Fund to increase and improve western monarch butterfly and pollinator habitats in Oregon and California.

Monday’s grants will come from a new pool of funding that was announced at Senator Merkley’s summit on preserving the monarch butterfly, which he cohosted in collaboration with the Department of the Interior this past June.

“Protecting monarch butterflies is an urgent issue that requires sustainable solutions,” said Senator Merkley, who secured additional western monarch conservation funding as Chairman of the Interior, Environment & Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill.

“If we let the western monarch butterfly go extinct, we’ll lose an iconic, beautiful species – and an important pollinator – forever. I am happy to see more projects come to fruition that will help ensure future generations are able to enjoy the monarch butterfly.”

At the conclusion of the two-day summit, Senator Jeff Merkley and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced a $1 million investment to NFWF’s Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Conservation Fund, and the establishment of a Pollinator Conservation Center at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS). The Monarch and Pollinator Fund funded a total of 16 projects, three of which are in Oregon and California and total $557,600.

These three projects, funded by the NFWF Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund, will focus on preserving the western monarch butterfly by improving the availability of high-quality habitat; increasing the capacity needed to expand conservation efforts into the future; and supporting the implementation of technical assistance to engage private landowners with pollinator conservation practices on working lands.

By leveraging the resources and expertise of partners, the program aims to help reverse recent population declines and ensure the survival of the monarch butterfly and other pollinators.

Award recipients and amounts can be found below: