BLM’s Prineville District implements seasonal wildlife closures

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Prineville District is implementing seasonal wildlife closures to protect bald eagles, golden eagles, and prairie falcons during sensitive nesting periods.

Harassment by humans – unintentional or deliberate – is a leading cause of nest failure or abandonment for these birds of prey. People walking, riding, or even being within view near a nest can cause an adult bird to abandon it. If a nest is abandoned, the eggs can get cold, the young may not get fed, and the nest will be open to predation.

Bald and golden eagles are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and the Lacey Act. Prairie falcons are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

All public uses, including hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, and off-highway vehicle riding/driving, are prohibited in the following closure areas during the identified timeframes:

Tumalo Reservoir: An annual closure from January 1 to August 31 to protect nesting bald eagles. Visitors can still hike or ride in the northeast corner of this area or enjoy the nearby Cline Buttes Recreation Area.

An annual closure from January 1 to August 31 to protect nesting bald eagles. Visitors can still hike or ride in the northeast corner of this area or enjoy the nearby Cline Buttes Recreation Area. Trout Creek Trail (south side of the Trout Creek Trail only): An annual closure from January 15 to August 31 to protect nesting golden eagles. Visitors are required to stay on the Trout Creek Trail or between Trout Creek Trail and the Lower Deschutes River. This closure includes the Trout Creek climbing walls. Visitors can still enjoy other nearby climbing locations, such as Rattlesnake, Skinners Butte, and the Gorge at Smith Rocks year-round.

(south side of the Trout Creek Trail only): An annual closure from January 15 to August 31 to protect nesting golden eagles. Visitors are required to stay on the Trout Creek Trail or between Trout Creek Trail and the Lower Deschutes River. This closure includes the Trout Creek climbing walls. Visitors can still enjoy other nearby climbing locations, such as Rattlesnake, Skinners Butte, and the Gorge at Smith Rocks year-round. Cline Buttes Recreation Area (portions of the Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston, and Jaguar Road only): An annual closure from February 1 to August 31 to protect nesting golden eagles and prairie falcons. Visitors can still enjoy other trails throughout this recreation area, including in the Tumalo Canal Historic Area and the Buttes, year-round.

(portions of the Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston, and Jaguar Road only): An annual closure from February 1 to August 31 to protect nesting golden eagles and prairie falcons. Visitors can still enjoy other trails throughout this recreation area, including in the Tumalo Canal Historic Area and the Buttes, year-round. Horny Hollow Trail near Crooked River Ranch: An annual closure from February 1 to August 31 to protect nesting golden eagles. Visitors can still enjoy other nearby trails, including Otter Bench, Scout Camp, Folley Waters, and Steelhead Falls, year-round.

These closures may be lifted earlier than the dates given above if monitoring demonstrates the nests are not being used, the nests have failed, or the young have fledged. However, none of the closures will be lifted prior to May 15 of each year.

Violating the closure orders can lead to a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 12 months.

For more information about these closures, please call the BLM Prineville District Office at (541) 416-6700. Maps of these closures can be emailed upon request.

-BLM-

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.