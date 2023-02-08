Tumalo chimp sanctuary announces passing of beloved Patti at age 40 due to heart disease

Was second resident, first female to arrive at sanctuary, now called 'Freedom for Great Apes

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Freedom for Great Apes sanctuary in Tumalo, formerly known as Chimps Inc., has sadly announced the recent death of Patti, one of their seven chimpanzee residents, at the age of 40 from heart disease.

Here's the announcement provided to NewsChannel 21 by Kim Helmer-Dias, the facility's executive director:

With both sadness and love in our hearts, the FGA is announcing the passing of our sweet Patti.

On February 1st, at forty years old, Patti succumbed to cardiovascular disease. Patti was surrounded by those who cared for her and was embraced with loving words and support as she came to rest peacefully.

Patti's caregivers and health team provided her with the best care possible throughout her life. Please send your loving thoughts as her chimp family and care team process their grief. There has been a large void felt by all, and her presence is truly missed at the sanctuary.

Patti was born on September 11, 1982, at Marine World Africa USA in Redwood City, California. There, Patti performed for 14 years before she made it to the sanctuary for retirement and a forever home.

Patti was the second resident and the first female to arrive. This gave her the perfect opportunity to rise as the matriarch of the family. The first resident, gentle Topo, was happy to support Patti in her role. Patti helped new family members find their places and status rankings within the group as they each arrived.

When Patti's sisters, Thiele and Maggie, finally came to live the rest of their lives at the sanctuary, they rejoiced in a loving embrace full of sweet chimpanzee pants and grunts.

Summer was Patti's favorite time of year, when she could spend both day and night outdoors. You would see her resting on a big straw bed in her favorite tunnel located in the Big Outdoors. This is where Patti could see the stars and the night sky until the sun rose and the birds woke up with her.

Patti was loved and well-respected by chimps and humans alike. She was a beautiful, kind and loving soul. Patti will be missed and remembered by all. May you rest in peace, Patti.

Patti's joys in life:

The outdoors, bubbles, iceberg lettuce, bananas, necklaces, water mist, painting, looking at photographs, hammocks, visits from longtime friends, blankets, story time, the sunshine, her chimp family - Topo and Thiele

An update on Patti's Condo Project:

At the end of 2022, FGA had just entered the beginning stages of "Patti's Condo" project after raising the funds needed to accomplish this. There are plans to honor Patti with a dedication and plaque as we continue to construct an outdoor heated space for her remaining chimpanzee family.

According to the Great Ape Heart Project, cardiovascular disease is common in great apes. Because this is such a problem, The Great Ape Heart Project works continuously on researching this issue to provide a better understanding of strategies and treatment for cardiac disease in all ape species. We hope that one day there will be a better future for managing heart disease in apes.