Another invasive Cuban treefrog found in plants shipped to Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – A non-native and potentially invasive Cuban treefrog (Osteopilus septentrionalis) was found Monday on a plant sold at a local store selling tropical plants in the Beaverton area, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday.

ODFW advises that all nursery plant retailers and customers inspect all products and contact wildlife officials if any frogs or other species are found hitchhiking on or inside of a product.

Please do not release any found animals into the wild and check with ODFW for specific identification of the species. If you find insects or snails, please report them to the Oregon Invasive Species hotline by calling 1-866-INVADER or visiting https://oregoninvasiveshotline.org.

Wildlife officials are not certain whether or not a Cuban treefrog could survive year-round in Oregon due to cold temperatures here, but it could survive in warmer weather during the late spring to early fall timeframe in many parts of the state.

"This particular species of treefrog is a threat to native frogs and other amphibians in Oregon," said Rick Boatner, ODFW Invasive Species supervisor. "In places where Cuban treefrogs have become established, such as in Florida, they can quickly reproduce and out-compete native frog species for food or space."

Cuban treefrogs prey on other frogs, tadpoles, small lizards, and snakes. "They also secrete a mucus that may irritate your eyes and nose and cause allergy-like symptoms and possibly trigger an asthma attack," warned Boatner.

This is the second time that a non-native treefrog has entered Oregon through a supply chain. The first incident was in 2021 when two Cuban treefrogs were discovered in nursery plants and quickly reported to ODFW.