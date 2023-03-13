Bobcat sighting prompts brief, precautionary ‘secure’ status alert for three NW Bend schools

Police, game warden find animal, determine no threat

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A reported bobcat sighting near three northwest Bend schools Monday afternoon prompted a 20-minute precautionary “secure” status alert, until police and a game warden located the animal and determined it didn’t pose a threat.

Summit High School, Pacific Crest Middle School and Miller Elementary were placed in the precautionary “secure” around 1:50 p.m., according to texts sent to parents and others signed up for them through Bend-La Pine Schools. It was lifted at 2:11 p.m.

School district spokeswoman Alandra Johnson said the “secure” status means exterior doors are locked and no one is allowed in or out, but classes and other activities go on as usual inside.

"Law enforcement and a game warden located the bobcat, assessed its condition and determined it was not a threat to student, staff or neighbors," Johnson said. She explained that such status is called fairly often on a precautionary basis for certain animal sightings, such as cougars.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s “Living with Bobcats” brochure, bobcats are about twice the size of a domestic cat, with longer legs, small feet, a muscular, compact body and a short, “bobbed” tail, hence its name. They are found statewide, in all areas, though they are reclusive and solitary, so sightings are rare.