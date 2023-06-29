Increased bear activity prompts temporary closure of NE Oregon campground

JOSEPH, Ore. (KTVZ) – For the purpose of public safety, the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area said Thursday it has temporarily closed Pittsburg Campground due to increased bear activity in the area.

An adult black bear has become habituated to contact with people in the Pittsburg Landing area over the past several months. The intent of the temporary closure is to reduce potential contacts between the bear and visitors. At this time, the Pittsburg boat launch and Snake River trailhead will remain open for visitors.

“We’ve gotten reports of coolers being raided, as well as interactions with this bear at very close range with visitors,” said Sweyn Wall, recreation manager for the area.

Idaho Fish and Game is actively working with the Forest to trap the bear. Wildlife biologists with both the Forest Service and Idaho Fish and Game have recommended closure of the campground until the bear leaves the area or is removed.

“The timing is unfortunate, with the holiday weekend and our peak boating season here, but visitor safety is our highest priority,” says Deputy District Ranger Jamey Basye.

Visitors to the area are advised to maintain awareness of their surroundings and secure food, trash and other odorous items in bear-resistant containers or vehicles.

An update will be released as soon as more information is available. For additional information, please call the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area office in Riggins, Idaho at 208-628-3916.