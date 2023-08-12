ODFW sets public meetings, including Bend, on draft version of updated sage-grouse habitat maps

HINES, Ore. (KTVZ) - The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public input on the first draft version of their updated sage-grouse habitat maps. ODFW will be discussing the habitat update during several meetings in Central and Eastern Oregon.

Members of the public are encouraged to join these meetings to learn more about the process, ask questions, and provide input.

Updated maps can be viewed prior to the meetings on the ODFW website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/sagegrouse/cas_update_2023.asp or by visiting your local ODFW office.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit comments on the sage-grouse habitat and plan revision using ODFW’s online form: https://odfw.wufoo.com/forms/sagegrouse-plan-revision.

Meetings:

Baker District

Location: Baker County Courthouse, 1995 3rd St, Baker City, OR; 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. August 29.

Deschutes District

Location: The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave, Bend, OR; 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 21.

Malheur District

Afternoon meeting: Malheur Education Service District, 363 A Street West, Vale; 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. (MDT) on August 16.

Evening meeting: Jordan Valley Lions Club, 902 US 95 (Bassett), Jordan Valley; 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. (MDT) on August 16.

For more information, please email the ODFW Sage-Grouse Planning Team at SageGrouse.Plan@odfw.oregon.gov or call Skyler Vold, ODFW Sage-Grouse Conservation Coordinator at 541-573-6582.