ODFW reports small increase in deaths of Madras-area deer, apparently from adenovirus disease

PRINEVILLE, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday it has seen a small increase in mule deer in and around Madras that are dying from what appears to be Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease (AHD).

ODFW and the Madras Police Department are coordinating to inform the community and to track the outbreak. ODFW said it has been aware of AHD present in some Central Oregon deer herds, which has caused localized die-offs in the past few years.

Mule deer infected with AHD will display rapid or open-mouth breathing, foaming, or drooling at the mouth, bloody diarrhea and weakness. Deer may be found dead with no apparent cause.

ODFW advised that AHD is not contagious to humans or livestock, but the public should be cautious when handling any dead deer found in Jefferson and surrounding counties.

For more information about AHD, visit: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/health_program/andevirus/index.asp

To report a sick or dead deer, call the Prineville ODFW office at 541-447-5111.