Skip to Content
Wildlife

ODFW reports small increase in deaths of Madras-area deer, apparently from adenovirus disease

ODFW
By
Published 3:28 PM

PRINEVILLE, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday it has seen a small increase in mule deer in and around Madras that are dying from what appears to be Adenovirus Hemorrhagic Disease (AHD).  

ODFW and the Madras Police Department are coordinating to inform the community and to track the outbreak. ODFW said it has been aware of AHD present in some Central Oregon deer herds, which has caused localized die-offs in the past few years.  

Mule deer infected with AHD will display rapid or open-mouth breathing, foaming, or drooling at the mouth, bloody diarrhea and weakness. Deer may be found dead with no apparent cause.

ODFW advised that AHD is not contagious to humans or livestock, but the public should be cautious when handling any dead deer found in Jefferson and surrounding counties.  

For more information about AHD, visit: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/health_program/andevirus/index.asp 

To report a sick or dead deer, call the Prineville ODFW office at 541-447-5111. 

Article Topic Follows: Wildlife

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content