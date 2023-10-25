Think Wild releases recovered great horned owl that was hit by a car
Think Wild Central Oregon rehabilitated a great horned owl that was hit by a car near Phil's Trailhead last month, and it's been released back into the wild.
Think Wild Central Oregon rehabilitated a great horned owl that was hit by a car near Phil's Trailhead last month, and it's been released back into the wild.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.