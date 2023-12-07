Poachers kill bighorn sheep, 2 bear cubs, 7 elk and 2 deer in incidents across Oregon; tips sought, rewards offered

Also: $26,500 rewards being offered in illegal killing of two wolves

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Poachers have killed a bighorn sheep, two black bear cubs, seven elk, and two black-tailed buck deer in separate incidents across Oregon over the past month, according to the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division. Rewards are being offered to find the culprits in the rash of poaching incidents.

Wildlife officials rely on the public to report suspicious activity, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday. Reporting parties may remain anonymous, and rewards are in place for information that leads to an arrest or citation in any of these cases.

Bighorn sheep ram in Baker County: On Nov. 30, OSP F & W Troopers discovered a bighorn sheep ram that had been shot and left to waste on BLM land. The carcass was near Hibbard Creek Road in the Lookout Mountain Wildlife Management Unit, approximately 50 miles south of Baker City. The poacher or poachers took only the ram's head and horns, leaving all the meat to waste.

Oregon Hunters Association is offering a $2,000 reward and ODFW is offering five hunter preference points for information that leads to an arrest or citation for this case. Oregon Wildlife Coalition also offers a $500 reward for the bighorn sheep.

California bighorn sheep are the most abundant subspecies in Oregon with an estimated 3,700 animals that make up 32 herds in central and southeast Oregon. Oregon's estimated 800 Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep live in the northeast corner of the state, in canyons of the Snake River and its tributaries and in alpine areas of the Wallowa Mountains.

Biologists and other conservationists carefully monitor and maintain bighorn sheep throughout Oregon and the west as a valuable natural resource. The nimble animals are a draw for recreationists around the state, and hikers and photographers go to great lengths to get a glimpse of them in the wild. Hunters compete to win a once-in-a-lifetime hunt for the animals. Oregon Hunter Magazine editor Duane Dungannon has chased the coveted tag for years.

"I've personally viewed and photographed bighorns in the Lookout Mountain Unit, but that's all, because in 35 years of applying, I've never drawn a once-in-a-lifetime bighorn tag, and probably never will," Dungannon said, "For someone to steal one of these mountain monarchs is truly a heinous crime against all those who dream of a chance to pursue them legally someday, as well as those who just count themselves fortunate to see them."

Poaching impacts the number of bighorns across the landscape and complicates biologist's herd management strategies, according to Protect Oregon's Wildlife- Turn In Poachers campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw.

"Poaching steals natural resources from all Oregonians," She said, "We can all help protect Oregon's wildlife by being a good witness and turning in poachers."

To be a good witness, Shaw encourages people to pay attention to the species of animal involved, the location, any vehicle descriptions, and descriptions of the poachers themselves. "A license plate or photo are very helpful," Shaw said.

Conservation groups like Oregon Hunters Association, Oregon Wild and the Oregon Wild Sheep Foundation actively inform their members about the detriments of poaching.

"Poaching continues to be a tragic assault on Oregon values and our natural heritage," said Danielle Moser, Wildlife Program manager with Oregon Wild, "Each death is a blow to the resilience and integrity of our wild landscapes."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

Two black bear cubs, in Baker County: On Nov. 27, a hunter reported finding a dead bear cub just off the USFS 77 Road in the Keating Wildlife Management Unit. OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers responded to the area and located two bear cubs that were shot and left to waste. This location is approximately 3.5 miles northwest of Halfway.

Oregon Hunters Association is offering a $600 reward and ODFW is offering four hunter preference points for information that leads to an arrest or citation in this case. Oregon Wildlife Coalition also offers a $500 reward for information regarding leading to an arrest or citation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

Two spike bull elk in Lincoln County: On Nov. 20, an OSP Fish and Wildlife Sergeant responded to a report of two spike bull elk that had been shot and killed near milepost 10 on Murphy Road. The Sergeant located the first carcass in a clear-cut area at the edge of the timberline. The second carcass was approximately 50 yards away, just inside the timberline.

Oregon Hunters Association is offering a $1,000 reward and ODFW is offering four hunter preference points for information that leads to an arrest or citation in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

Rocky Mountain bull elk in Umatilla County: On Oct. 4, OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers responded to a call of a Rocky Mountain bull elk that had been shot and left to waste on Hwy. 74, approximately four miles west of Hwy. 395. The investigation determined the bull was killed approximately 100 yards from the highway with a single gunshot wound to the head, then left to waste. Oregon Hunters Association is offering a $1,000 reward and ODFW is offering four hunter preference points for information that leads to an arrest or citation in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP23376327.

Two Rocky Mountain elk in Morrow County: On Nov. 27, OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers responded to a call of two elk that had been killed and left partially to waste in a dry creek bed near Lexington. Due to the recent cold weather, it is believed the elk may have been killed in the past week. Oregon Hunters Association is offering $1,000reward and ODFW is offering four hunter preference points for information that leads to an arrest or citation in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP23376327.

Roosevelt bull elk in Columbia County: Between 5:00 PM on Nov. 28 and 7:00 AM Nov. 29, a poacher killed a Roosevelt bull elk on Dutch Canyon Rd, near Scappoose. The poacher(s) took only the antlers. This bull was well known in the area and considered to be part of the Miller Herd. OHA is offering a $1,000 reward and ODFW is offering four hunter preference points for information that leads to an arrest or citation in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Sr. Trooper Scott Bernardi through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (mobile) or contact Sr. Trooper Bernardi at (503) 410-4165 or scott.bernardi@osp.oregon.gov.

Cow elk in Lincoln County: On Nov. 20, OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers, from the Newport patrol office responded to a report of a cow elk shot and killed in a clearing near Rudder Creek Road in Lincoln County. The cow elk was shot and killed with a high-caliber rifle and left to waste. OSP Fish and Wildlife Division is seeking public assistance in locating the person(s) responsible. OHA is offering a $1,000 reward and ODFW is offering four hunter preference points for information leading to an arrest or citation in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

Reference case number SP23-368216.

Black tailed buck deer in Lincoln County: On November 5, at approximately 11:30 am, OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers responded to a call of a forked-horn buck deer which was shot and left on timber company property in Harlan, Oregon. The investigation determined that the buck had been shot, field-dressed, and left for waste. OHA is offering a $1,000 reward and ODFW is offering four hunter preference points for information leading to an arrest or citation in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP23352231.

There is a $1,000 reward or four hunter preference points for information that leads to an arrest or citation in the case.

Black-tailed buck deer in Clackamas County: On November 5, at about 7:45 PM, a 3-point buck deer was unlawfully shot multiple times and killed on private property near the intersection of S. Hult Rd. and S. Olson Rd. The buck deer was loaded onto a camouflage sled and concealed under a tree. Witnesses reported a black Ford F-150 with a canopy in the area at the time. The canopy has a fin-like structure on the top. The buck deer was able to be salvaged and was donated to charity. OHA is offering $1,000 reward and ODFW is offering four hunter preference points for information that leads to an arrest or citation in this case.

Any person with information about this incident can contact Trooper Marcus Tiktin at 971-719-3232 or Senior Trooper Robin May at 503-983-0768.

The Protect Oregon's Wildlife- Turn in Poachers campaign educates the public on how to recognize and report poaching. This campaign is a collaboration among state agencies, sportsmen and other conservationists, landowners, and recreationists to engage the public in combatting Oregon's poaching problem. Our goal is to: Incentivize reporting on wildlife crimes through the TIP Line; Strengthen enforcement by increasing the number of OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers; and Support prosecution in becoming an effective deterrent. The campaign helps to protect and enhance Oregon's fish and wildlife and their habitat for the enjoyment of present and future generations. Visit our website: https://www.protectoregonswildlife.com/ Or contact campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw for more information.Yvonne.L.Shaw@odfw.oregon.gov.

If you know of or suspect other crimes against fish wildlife or habitat, please report to the Turn In Poachers (TIP) Line. 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Or email: TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Wildlife Coalition, conservation partners and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are offering rewards totaling $26,500 for information leading to arrests and convictions following the separate killings of two wolves in Oregon.

“I’m so saddened to learn of the illegal killings of two more Oregon wolves, which add to the enormous spike in human-caused wolf mortality we’ve been seeing here the past several years,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Wherever wolves live in Oregon, federally protected or not, there is no hunting of wolves allowed. Killing this wolf was illegal and also morally wrong.”

Wildlife conservation groups on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of a collared male wolf found Nov. 13 in southwestern Oregon’s Jackson County. Since the wolf was killed in a part of the state where wolves are still federally protected under the Endangered Species Act, the Service has offered a $5,000 reward, for a total of $15,000.

The conservation groups announced a separate $11,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of a collared female wolf found Nov. 27 in northeast Oregon in Baker County.

“Poaching is cowardly and illegal. Poachers are stealing from all Oregonians and undermining decades of conservation efforts,” said Bethany Cotton, conservation director with Cascadia Wildlands. “We call on the public to come forward with any information that may help bring those responsible to justice and for law enforcement to redouble their efforts.”

The wolf killed in Jackson County, known as OR-125, was found dead Nov. 13 near Union Creek, east of Crater Lake. He was a member of the Indigo pack, whose territory is north of Crater Lake straddling Douglas and Klamath counties.

Authorities were alerted Nov. 27 to the second poached wolf discovered within the Keating Wildlife Management Unit about 25 miles east of Baker City. State wildlife agency officials have indicated that this female wolf, OR-95, was a member of the Cornucopia pack.

“Wolf poaching continues to be a tragic assault on Oregon values and our natural heritage,” said Danielle Moser with Oregon Wild. “Each death is a blow to the resilience and integrity of our wild landscapes.”

Since 2001 at least 34 wolves are known to have been poached across the state, with most killed in eastern Oregon. Scientific research has shown that removing protections for wolves is associated with increased illegal killings. For every illegally slain wolf found, another one to two wolves have been killed and remain undiscovered.

Anyone with information regarding the OR-125 case is urged to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (503) 682-6131 or the Oregon State Police TIP line at (800) 452-7888. Callers with information on the wolf killed near Baker City should reach out only to the Oregon State Police line. Callers may remain anonymous. Reports also can be made online at https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/pages/tip.aspx

Background

Oregon wolves have had critical protections removed and then restored in recent years. The Trump administration stripped federal Endangered Species Act protections from gray wolves across most of the country in January 2021, including in western Oregon. In February 2022 a federal court restored those protections.

However, since 2011 wolves in the eastern third of Oregon have not had federal protections and have been managed by the state. In 2015 the state Fish and Wildlife Commission prematurely stripped wolves of state endangered species act protections.

At last count, Oregon had a minimum of 178 wolves. Following a significant increase in poaching and agency kill actions in 2021 and 2022, Oregon’s wolf counts those years show minimal annual growth of the state wolf population, only 1% in 2021 and 1.7% in 2022. The 2023 population count is expected to be issued in April.