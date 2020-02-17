Hailie Deegan, 18-year-old NASCAR phenom, met Trump at the Daytona 500

Politics

Hailie Deegan didn’t race in the Daytona 500 this year. But the 18-year-old NASCAR driver fulfilled another wish over the weekend: Meeting President Donald Trump.

Trump attended Sunday’s Daytona 500 kick-off, where he drove a lap around the track in his presidential limousine. He became the second sitting US president to attend the NASCAR event, after George W. Bush.

Deegan wasn’t there to compete, though she’s been touted as NASCAR’s next big star and an heir to Danica Patrick. The teen instead hosted a meet-and-greet and posed with young fans.

“Today’s goal. Get my helmet signed by Trump,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Donald Trump, Jr. was also at Daytona and saw her request.

“DM me… I think I may know someone,” he replied.

Deegan ended up meeting the President and first lady Melania Trump later that day. Trump signed her helmet in silver Sharpie.

The president also met and shook hands with NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer.

The Daytona 500 is the NASCAR season opener. The 200-lap, 500-mile-long race features 40 drivers on the track of the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The winner takes home a replica of the Harley J. Earl Trophy and about $1.5 million.

This year’s event was postponed until Monday due to rainy weather.