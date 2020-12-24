Dominion sends legal letters to conservative media figures warning of ‘imminent’ action

National Politics

Lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems have sent letters to a wide array of conservative media personalities, as well as the White House and the President’s personal attorney, warning that litigation related to their false claims about the company is “imminent.”

The letters, which were distributed earlier this week, were sent to Fox News hosts Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Sean Hannity; right wing media personality Rush Limbaugh; the heads of Newsmax, OAN, Fox News, the Epoch Times; lawyer Lin Wood, and others.

CNN reported Wednesday that the high-powered defamation law firm representing Dominion had also sent letters to White House counsel Pat Cipollone and President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani instructing them to preserve all records related to the company at the center of Trump’s conspiracy theories and warning Giuliani that legal action is “imminent.”

The chief executive officer of Dominion Voting Systems on Thursday did not rule out taking legal action against Trump as the election technology company has been the target of conspiracy theories about voter fraud after Trump’s election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

CEO John Poulos confirmed on CNN’s “New Day” that the company would be taking legal action against several individuals “promoting lies and amplifying those lies … on various media platforms since Election Day.”

Asked if Dominion anticipates taking legal action against Trump himself, Poulos said the company will “be looking into absolutely everybody that has made, and repeated, and amplified false statements that have been defamatory and damaging to our company and to our election.”

Pressed again on whether that would include the President, Poulos replied: “We will not be overlooking anybody.”