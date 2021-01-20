Last-minute Trump appointee at NSA put on administrative leave due to inspector general probe

National Politics

National Security Agency General Counsel Michael Ellis, who was installed by former President Donald Trump during his final days in office, was put on administrative leave Wednesday because his appointment is now the subject of a Department of Defense inspector general investigation, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday demanded former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller “immediately cease” his plans to install the Trump loyalist as the NSA’s general counsel. She called the move “highly suspect” and argued it represents a “disturbing disregard” for the country’s national security.

“I ask that you immediately cease plans to improperly install Michael Ellis as the new NSA General Counsel,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to Miller on Sunday.

The California Democrat also said she was calling for a probe “into the circumstances of the NSA General Counsel selection process” by the department’s acting inspector general.

“The circumstances and timing — immediately after President Trump’s defeat in the election — of the selection of Mr. Ellis, and this eleventh-hour effort to push this placement in the last three days of this Administration are highly suspect,” the letter read.

Ellis had officially started in his role as NSA general counsel on Tuesday.

CNN has reached out to Ellis and the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.