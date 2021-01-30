Two of Trump’s attorneys no longer on impeachment defense team

National Politics

With a little more than a week before his impeachment trial is set to begin, President Trump’s legal team is in tumult.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who were expected to be two of the lead attorneys, are no longer on the team. A source familiar said it was a mutual decision for both to leave the legal team.

“The Democrats’ efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country. In fact, 45 Senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly,” former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told CNN.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.