NY attorney general says she’s received letter to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that she has received the letter she needs to launch an independent investigation into claims of sexual harassment against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
In a statement, James said this is “not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously.” She said the “findings will be disclosed in a public report.”
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
