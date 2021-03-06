Georgia district attorney investigating Trump hires lawyer with expertise in racketeering cases

National Politics

A lawyer with deep expertise in racketeering cases has been retained by the Atlanta-area district attorney’s office investigating former President Donald Trump.

John Floyd is expected to assist the district attorney’s office on multiple cases in the white collar, gang and public corruption units, said Jeff DiSantis, a spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Two people familiar with his hiring said he was not retained specifically for the investigation into Trump’s post-election call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“He was retained for his racketeering expertise generally — not for any specific case,” said DiSantis.

Floyd declined to comment. His hiring was first reported by Reuters.

Floyd would be an asset if Willis decided to pursue a complicated racketeering case against Trump. It is one of the potential charges she is investigating, according to document preservation requests Willis sent out last month.

Willis’ office has not yet determined how it will structure the team investigating the former President. They are actively looking at bringing on more outside expertise, according to a person familiar with the investigation.