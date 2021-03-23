Biden administration announces extension of Affordable Care Act special enrollment by three months

National Politics

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is extending the Affordable Care Act special enrollment period by three months to August 15, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.

The change will allow Americans more time to take advantage of benefits granted through the Covid relief law — including increased federal subsidies to reduce premiums.

“As a result of the American Rescue Plan, additional savings will be available for consumers through HealthCare.gov starting April 1,” a statement from the US Department of Health and Human Services read.

“These savings will decrease premiums for many, on average, by $50 per person per month and $85 per policy per month. On average, one out of four enrollees on HeathCare.gov will be able to upgrade to a higher plan category that offers better out of pocket costs at the same or lower premium compared to what they’re paying today,” HHS added.

The announcement came on the 11th anniversary of the signing of the ACA and as President Joe Biden was visiting Ohio to promote the Covid relief package.

In a statement, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said, “Through this Special Enrollment Period, the Biden Administration is giving the American people the chance they need to find an affordable health care plan that works for them. The American Rescue Plan will bring costs down for millions of Americans, and I encourage consumers to visit HealthCare.gov and sign up for a plan before August 15.”

