New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang hospitalized with apparent kidney stone, campaign says

National Politics

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang was hospitalized after being diagnosed with what appears to be a kidney stone, his campaign said.

Yang visited an emergency room Friday morning after experiencing abdominal pain and remains at the hospital with his wife, Evelyn, his campaign said in a statement.

His public events for Friday are canceled, “but he looks forward to getting back out on the trail in the days ahead,” the campaign said.

Yang, a Democrat, officially jumped into the race in January and has since emerged as perhaps the best-known candidate in a crowded field to succeed Bill de Blasio as the next mayor of New York City.

A former tech executive, Yang sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, going from a relatively obscure candidate to emerge as a nationally known contender with a devoted base of supporters known as the Yang Gang, who helped him raise $40 million over the course of his run.

The primary elections in the New York City mayoral race will be held June 22.

This story has been updated with additional background information.