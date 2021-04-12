Biden to name nominees to lead two key immigration agencies

National Politics

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Tucson, Arizona, police chief Chris Magnus to serve as commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection and Ur Jaddou to serve as director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, according to four sources familiar with the selections.

Jaddou has been widely speculated as the incoming head of USCIS. She was formerly chief counsel at the agency under President Barack Obama and led the Biden-Harris Department of Homeland Security transition review team.

CNN reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and White House for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.