Justice Department to investigate the Louisville Police Department, law enforcement source says

National Politics

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce a Justice Department investigation into the practices of the Louisville Police Department, a law enforcement source told CNN on Monday.

The impending probe will come a little over a year after officers with the department shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old aspiring nurse, in her own home during a botched raid. The department came under intense scrutiny following the incident and her killing, along with that of several other Black Americans, led to widespread protests in the US over policing and racial injustice.

This investigation will mark the second pattern or practice investigation announced by Garland’s Justice Department. Last week, he announced an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department following the police killing of George Floyd last year.

This story is breaking and will be updated.