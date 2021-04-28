Biden will invite the top four congressional leaders to the White House for May 12 meeting

Politics

President Joe Biden will invite the top four congressional leaders to the White House on May 12, his first meeting with the bipartisan congressional leadership since he entered office, according to a White House official.

Biden plans to host House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with their Republican counterparts — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy — to meet as the talks over his sweeping $4 trillion legislative proposals enter a crucial stage.

This will mark Biden’s first conversation with McCarthy since Inauguration Day. Biden has spoken by phone with McConnell. He is in regular contact with the two Democratic leaders as he maps out his legislative agenda, officials say.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.