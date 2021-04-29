Here’s how long Biden spoke on different issues in the joint address

National Politics

President Joe Biden spent the majority of his first speech to Congress on Wednesday discussing his economic and infrastructure plans for the nation, his foreign policy vision for America’s role in the world and the coronavirus pandemic and other health care issues, according to a CNN analysis of the address.

The President also touched on a wide array of major policy issues, including gun control, taxation, race and policing, and energy and climate, among others. But the speech largely focused on the economy and infrastructure — the subjects of Biden’s next major legislative push, a sweeping spending package.

During the address, Biden formally announced the second half of the two-part proposal: the American Families Plan, which would provide an additional $1.8 trillion federal investment in education, child care and paid family leave.

He also touted the administration’s roughly $2 trillion American Jobs Plan for improving the nation’s infrastructure and shifting to greener energy over the next eight years.

Here’s a look at approximately how much time Biden spent talking about different issues on Wednesday: