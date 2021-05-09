Colonial Pipeline says some smaller lines back online but main pipeline still down after cyberattack

National Politics

Colonial Pipeline Company, which was the recent victim of a ransomware cybersecurity attack, says it is working to develop a restart plan for its pipeline system, which was temporarily shut down to contain the threat.

The company’s main lines remain offline, but some smaller lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational, the company said in a statement Sunday, adding that it “will bring our full system back online only when we believe it is safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations.”

The Department of Energy is leading the federal government response, according to the company, which was also engaged with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

The White House formed an interagency working group over the weekend to prepare for various scenarios, including whether additional steps need to be taken to mitigate any potential impact on supply, a White House official said Sunday.

Tanker truck drivers will be allowed to work longer hours after a federal emergency declaration on much of the East and Gulf Coasts in response to the pipeline shutdown, the US Department of Transportation said Sunday. The exemption applies to transporting gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products to Alabama, Arkansas, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Colonial Pipeline, which transports more than 100 million gallons of gasoline and other fuel daily from Houston to the New York Harbor, according to its website, said it learned of the cyberattack on Friday, causing it to pause operations.

On Sunday, the company also said it is in the process of restoring affected IT systems.

“Over the past 48 hours, Colonial Pipeline personnel have taken additional precautionary measures to help further monitor and protect the safety and security of its pipeline,” the latest statement said.