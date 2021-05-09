Elizabeth Warren says she’ll run for reelection to the Senate in 2024

National Politics

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a progressive Democrat from Massachusetts who ran for president in the 2020 election, said Sunday that she will run for reelection for her Senate seat in 2024.

Asked about her 2024 plans during an interview with CNN affiliate WBZ, Warren said she plans to run for another term.

“Joe Biden is running for reelection. I plan on helping him, and I plan on staying in the Senate,” Warren told WBZ.

Politico was first to report on Warren’s decision.

The news comes as Warren published a new memoir out this week in which she reflects on gender and loss in the 2020 presidential campaign.