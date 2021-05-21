White House reduces cost of infrastructure proposal in counteroffer to GOP lawmakers

National Politics

White House officials on Friday presented a counteroffer to Republican lawmakers on their infrastructure and jobs package that reduced the size of the proposal from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The revised proposal reduced the funding request for broadband to match the offer put forward by Republicans and shifted investments in roads, bridges and other projects out of the proposal and into other legislation in order to come closer to the roughly $600 billion Republican counterproposal.

Psaki suggested the corporate tax hikes remained in the counteroffer and reiterated President Joe Biden’s belief that the wealthiest Americans and corporations can afford a modest tax hike in order to “to pay for middle class jobs.”

A team — including counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, White House director of legislative affairs Louisa Terrell, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — presented the counterproposal to Republican lawmakers over video conference at a meeting that started shortly before 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

“In our view, this is the act, the art, I should say, of seeking common ground,” Psaki told reporters at a White House briefing.

Psaki said full details of the counterproposal would be made available after the meeting between the White House officials and lawmakers had concluded.

“The counteroffer also reflects our view that the Republican offer excludes entirely some proposals that are key to our competitiveness, key to investments in clean energy and industries of the future and rebuilding our workforce, including critical investments in our power sector, building and construction, workforce training, veterans hospital construction, and the care economy,” Psaki said.

Psaki continued: “So we push for increased funding levels for critical transportation infrastructure like rail, especially considering China’s level of investment in such projects, as well as the elimination of lead pipes that poisoned drinking water and resilience projects as extreme weather events, as we’ve seen around the country, continue to become more common as a result of climate change.”

This story is breaking and will be updated with additional information.