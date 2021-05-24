FBI assisting with investigation of white powder sent to Rand Paul’s home

National Politics

The FBI and other law enforcement are investigating a package with white powder sent Monday to Republican Sen. Rand Paul‘s home in Kentucky, according to the FBI Louisville office’s spokesman Tim Beam.

“FBI Louisville is working with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Capitol Police by providing forensic and technical support,” Beam told CNN.

Paul, in a tweet on Monday, said in part: “I take these threats immensely seriously.”

The package containing a white powdery substance has been taken to be processed for the specific substance, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement does not have a suspect at this time but is working with the US Postal Service to determine from where the package may have been sent, the sheriff’s office said.

Paul, an ophthalmologist, drew attention when he said Sunday that he did not plan to get vaccinated against the coronavirus after having tested positive for the disease in March 2020. Guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that those who have already contracted coronavirus should still be vaccinated.