Biden and Putin summit expected to take place next month in Switzerland

National Politics

The first face-to-face meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take place next month in Switzerland, two US officials told CNN, as the White House and the Kremlin move closer this week to finalizing arrangements for the summit.

The officials said Geneva has emerged as the final contender as a host city for the long-discussed meeting between the two leaders, who are expected to come together on June 15-16 at the conclusion of Biden’s first international trip since taking office.

The White House dispatched national security adviser Jake Sullivan to Geneva this week to meet with his Russian counterpart, officials said, as details are being hammered out for the meeting between Biden and Putin.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the final location of the host city until all details were nailed down.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.