White House finalizing plans for Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth

National Politics

The White House is finalizing plans for President Joe Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth during his first trip abroad next month, a US official said Wednesday.

This face-to-face greeting, during which Biden would be joined by first lady Jill Biden, is expected to take place before the President leaves the United Kingdom following the Group of 7 summit and heads to Brussels for a NATO meeting on June 14. He is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladmir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland.

The White House and Buckingham Palace are finalizing details on Wednesday, the official says, with an announcement expected in the coming days.

The meeting with Biden would make him the 13th American president that Queen Elizabeth has met during her 69-year reign.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.