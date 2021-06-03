Are you losing your pandemic unemployment benefits early? Share your story.
At least 25 states are terminating federal pandemic unemployment benefits early, citing workforce shortages. Roughly 4.5 million Americans will be affected, according to an analysis by The Century Foundation.
Are you among the jobless who will lose their benefits in the coming weeks instead of in early September? Tell us about it. CNN may contact you for an interview for a future story.
Prepare for endless heart breaking stories of woe, starvation, suffering, medical bills, inconvenience, suffering elderly, lepers in the street, inhalators and amputated diabetic feet in time for Biden to push through the ten trillion in spending to keep that free stuff flowing. But don’t worry. The inflation will be “transitory.”