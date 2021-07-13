Jill Biden will travel to Japan for the Olympics

CNN - US Politics

By Betsy Klein, CNN

First lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo later this month for the 2021 Olympic Summer Games, her office announced Tuesday after questions as to whether the trip could happen due to Covid-19 restrictions at the Games.

Last week, it was announced that spectators would be banned from the Games’ Tokyo venues, and the White House said it was still “assessing the feasibility” of her attendance.

But Biden is now set to travel.

“First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games will be held on July 23, 2021. Additional information and details to come,” the Office of the First Lady said in a statement.

