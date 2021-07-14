Biden to head to Capitol Hill as pressure ramps up on infrastructure talks

CNN - US Politics

By Arlette Saenz, John Harwood and Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden will travel to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to meet with Senate Democrats during their luncheon and will continue to make the case for both the bipartisan infrastructure proposal and a more sweeping package that can be pursued through reconciliation.

“@potus looks forward to attending the Senate Dem Caucus lunch today to continue making the case for the duel track approach to build the economy back better by investing in infrastructure, protecting our climate, and supporting the next generation of workers and families,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Wednesday morning.

The President’s visit comes on the heels of Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee reaching an agreement on a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that includes spending for Biden’s sweeping social agenda. This effort is expected to set the stage for Democrats to pass reforms like expanding the child tax credit, offering paid medical and family leave and changing the US tax code — all without Republican support. It is separate from the bipartisan proposal that would invest in traditional infrastructure like roads and budgets.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer first revealed that Biden will attend Wednesday’s Senate luncheon while announcing the agreement.

“Joe Biden is coming to our lunch tomorrow to lead us on to getting this wonderful plan that affects American families in a so profound way, more than anything that’s happened to generations,” Schumer said Tuesday night.

White House officials understand that the Senate Democrats’ $3.5 trillion framework for reconciliation adds pressure to ongoing talks on the smaller bipartisan infrastructure deal. Some Republicans, who hoped the bipartisan deal would erode Democratic support for reconciliation, have publicly worried that linkage between the two means they’d be doing the opposite and facilitating the larger package.

But a senior administration official expressed cautious optimism that Tuesday’s announcement won’t cause Republicans to abandon the deal, which Senate leaders aim to pass this month: “We’ll see. It shouldn’t.”

Schumer announced the budget reconciliation agreement on Tuesday night flanked by Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders of Vermont and others on the committee in a sign of unity among members of the Democratic caucus.

It is unclear whether the proposal of $3.5 trillion can earn the support of moderates, and the bill still has a long way to go. Schumer on Tuesday said that the legislation will eventually have the 50 votes needed to pass the Senate.

Biden’s meeting with Senate Democrats comes as he is set to host a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure framework. The White House has sought to build support with state and local leaders — similar to the strategy pursued with the American Rescue Plan — as the details of the bipartisan deal are still being hammered out.

Democratic Govs. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont are scheduled to attend the meeting. Democratic mayors Nan Whaley of Dayton, Ohio; Kate Gallego of Phoenix, Arizona; Michel Hancock of Denver, Colorado and Republican mayors David Holt of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Sandy Stimpson of Mobile, Alabama will also attend the meeting.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh are also expected to attend the President’s meeting with governors and mayors.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ryan Nobles and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.