Biden promises answers on European travel ban ‘in the next several days’

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden said Thursday he’ll soon be able to answer persistent questions about travel to the US from Europe after German Chancellor Angela Merkel raised the matter in the Oval Office.

Biden said he brought in members of his Covid team when Merkel raised the question during their bilateral talks at a White House meeting on Thursday.

“It’s in process now,” Biden said, adding he’d be “able to answer that question … in the next several days.”

While Europe eased restrictions for American travelers last month, the US has maintained strict travel restrictions put in place under former President Donald Trump. Officials have said the spread of the Delta variant has put a hold on reopening the country to Europe.

Merkel said she’d received similar assurances from Biden in their meeting that he was looking into the matter.

“Before such a decision, one has to reflect,” Merkel said through a translator. “It’s not sensible to have to take it back after only a few days.”

She said she had “every confidence in the American Covid team.”

