Police responding to claims of suspected explosives in a vehicle near US Capitol

By Whitney Wild, Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz, CNN

Police are responding to a claim of an explosive device in a truck near the US Capitol, according to law enforcement sources, and two buildings nearby are being evacuated.

Police are sending negotiators to engage with a man in the truck making the threat, one of the sources said.

Two Library of Congress buildings — the Jefferson and the Madison — and the Cannon House building are being evacuated due to a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity, according to alerts sent to staffers viewed by CNN.

US Capitol Police on Twitter Thursday said they are responding to the incident of a “suspicious vehicle” near the Library of Congress.

“This is an active bomb threat investigation,” the USCP wrote on Twitter.

Staffers in the Cannon and Jefferson buildings on Thursday were alerted by email to remain calm and relocate. Staffers in the Jefferson building were told to not use the exits on the west side of the building.

The Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not currently in their offices.

The Supreme Court has also been evacuated on the recommendation of US Capitol Police, according to a spokesperson for the court, which is closed to the public because of Covid-19.

The FBI said in a statement that its Washington field office’s National Capital Response Squad is responding to the incident. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding, the agency said on Twitter.

