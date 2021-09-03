READ: House Democrats’ letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Afghanistan

CNN - US Politics

In a letter provided to CNN, more than three dozen House Democrats — ranging from some of the most liberal to some of the most moderate — are seeking information from Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the more than 116,000 people who were evacuated from Afghanistan.

Read the letter, obtained by CNN, below: cnn.com/2021/09/03/politics/read-house-democrats-letter-antony-blinken/index.html

