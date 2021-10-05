Trump’s ex-press secretary says former administration’s handling of Covid-19 was ‘tragic’

CNN - US Politics

By Kate Bennett, CNN

One of former President Donald Trump’s top ex-aides said Tuesday that the Republican’s “vanity got in the way” of his administration’s response to Covid-19.

“I think the way we handled Covid was tragic,” Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary and chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump, said on CNN’s “New Day.

“I think the President’s vanity got in the way,” she said. “He was working for his base, not for this country.”

She added, “I don’t think I’ll ever forgive myself with respect to Covid.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

