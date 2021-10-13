White House rejects Trump’s latest executive privilege request

CNN - US Politics

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

The Biden White House has rejected the latest request by former President Donald Trump to assert executive privilege to shield from lawmakers a subset of documents that has been requested by the House committee investigating January 6.

The letter sent Friday, and released on Wednesday, from White House counsel Dana Remus to Archivist of the United States David Ferriero came after the Biden administration informed the National Archives that it would not assert executive privilege over a tranche of documents related to January 6 from the Trump White House.

After that decision was reported, Trump wrote to the National Archives, objecting to the release of certain documents to the committee on the grounds of executive privilege.

In the letter released Wednesday, Remus wrote: “President Biden has considered the former President’s assertion, and I have engaged in additional consultations with the Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice. For the same reasons described in [sic] earlier letter, the President maintains his conclusion that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents provided to the White House on September 8, 2021.”

“Accordingly, President Biden does not uphold the former President’s assertion of privilege.”

Remus adds that Biden has instructed the National Archives to release the documents “30 days after your notification to the former President, absent any intervening court order.”

