Biden says his plans are working after US economy added 531,000 jobs in October

<i>Evan Vucci/Pool/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>US President Joe Biden presents his national statement as part of the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 1
By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden touted the progress the US is making in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, and cited his economic agenda as the reason, after the jobs recovery gathered some steam last month and employers added 531,000 positions in October.

“America is getting back to work. Our economy is starting to work for more Americans,” Biden said, speaking from the White House.

“This did not happen by accident or ‘just because,’ ” Biden added later, pointing to the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill he signed into law earlier this year. “We laid the foundation for this recovery with my American Rescue Plan that Congress passed at the beginning of my term. It put money in working families’ pockets, it gave families with kids a tax cut each month, it helped keep small businesses going in the dark days earlier this year and it provided the resources to launch one of the fastest mass vaccination programs ever.

