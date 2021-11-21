GOP governor: House Republicans trying to punish colleagues who backed infrastructure bill ‘have their priorities screwed up’

By Devan Cole, CNN

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday criticized members of his party who are looking to retaliate against 13 GOP House members who voted to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, saying they “have their priorities screwed up.”

“When we talk about kicking people off of committees because they don’t like one vote or the other — again, I just think they have their priorities screwed up,” Sununu told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

The comments from the Republican governor underscore the mixed views members of the party have on the infrastructure package, which was passed with Republican support in both the House and Senate, prompting some hard-liners to discuss booting their GOP colleagues from committee spots, even though the effort faces little chance of succeeding.

Pressed by Bash on what the retaliation efforts say about his party, Sununu said: “Again, I think it says that we have our priorities wrong. Republicans have had huge successes with cutting taxes, limiting government, creating opportunities in schools, supporting parents, making sure kids — those are our wins, and those are American wins.”

