Former Trump admin official Kash Patel meets with January 6 committee

Kash Patel, a former chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, is meeting with the House committee investigating January 6, according to a source familiar.

CNN spotted Patel on Thursday walk into a room with a team of lawyers carrying documents.

Patel was first subpoenaed by the committee in September and has been going back and forth with the panel over what day he would be coming in. Patel previously served as an aide to Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

At the time of the subpoena, Patel said he was “disappointed, but not surprised” that the committee had subpoenaed him “before seeking (his) voluntary cooperation.”

“I will continue to tell the truth to the American people about the events of January 6th,” he wrote in a statement then.

CNN previously reported that the committee told Patel “there is substantial reason to believe” that he has important insight and information into how the Department of Defense and White House prepared for and responded to the attack at the US Capitol. The committee also said it wants to learn more about the direct communication Patel had with former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on the day of the insurrection.

Along with Patel, members of the committee are also meeting on Thursday with “Stop the Steal” rally organizer Ali Alexander.

Alexander’s group had a permit on January 6 to hold a rally on the North East side of the Capitol grounds, but contends he played no part in the violence that took place on January 6.

He previously claimed that he worked closely with Republican congressmen in planning the rally at the Capitol on January 6. Alexander said on Periscope in December 2020 that he was in contact with Republican Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Andy Biggs of Arizona about the rally that preceded the riot.

On Thursday, Alexander denied that he worked with lawmakers to attack the Capitol.

His deposition comes as the committee is facing delay and stonewalling tactics from top Trump allies on multiple fronts. The panel will begin the process of holding Meadows in criminal contempt next week after Meadows reversed course and stopped cooperating with the committee, on top of Meadows filing a new lawsuit against the committee on Wednesday to block the subpoena against him.

Three of former President Donald Trump’s allies who the committee subpoenaed are stating that they will plead the Fifth Amendment and not cooperate. Though the committee has conducted over 250 interviews, many of their top profile targets have been granted postponements for their depositions as the parties involved work out the arrangements for their depositions.

This story has been updated with additional background Thursday.

CNN’s Chandelis Duster contributed to this report.