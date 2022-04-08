‘Stop the Steal’ leader cooperating with DOJ’s investigation of Capitol riot

By Paula Reid, CNN

Ali Alexander, a key figure in the “Stop the Steal” movement following the 2020 presidential election, says he has received a grand jury subpoena and has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

He is the first high-profile figure to confirm cooperation in the government’s expanding criminal probe.

The New York Times first reported on his cooperation.

In a statement issued through one of his lawyers, Alexander said that “the subpoena says that I’m not a target but wants information about the ‘Women for America First’ ‘Save America March’ event that preceded the riot.”

“I don’t believe I have information that will be useful to them but I’m cooperating as best I can further reiterating that I’m not a target because I did nothing wrong,” he said.

Alexander continued: “I denounce anyone who planned to subvert my permitted event and the other permitted events of that day on Capitol grounds to stage any counterproductive activities.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.