How would Biden canceling student loan debt affect you? Tell us

President Joe Biden is considering canceling some federal student debt.

Biden has suggested that he would support canceling up to $10,000 per person while excluding wealthier borrowers — but we don’t know exactly what it would look like if he forgives some federal student loan debt by using executive action.

The President is facing pressure from other Democrats to do more and cancel up to $50,000 per borrower.

If you have student debt, we want to hear what loan cancellation might mean for you. Tell us how much debt you have, how long you expect to be paying it off and what more you could do financially if part of your debt was wiped away.

