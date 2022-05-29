Pelosi’s husband arrested for DUI

By Diane Ruggiero and Lauren Fox, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network’s public booking report.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. PT Saturday and charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, the public booking report says. Both charges are misdemeanors.

TMZ was the first to report the arrest.

Bail was set at $5,000 according to the booking report and records indicate he was released Sunday morning.

CNN has reached out to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” a statement from Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s spokesperson, said.

The speaker was in Rhode Island on Sunday to speak at Brown University’s commencement ceremony.

Paul Pelosi, a native of San Francisco, has been married to Nancy Pelosi since 1963. The two have five children together.

This story has been updated with additional details.

