READ: The Meadows text messages from January 6

By CNN

CNN has obtained 2,319 text messages that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over to the January 6 committee that were sent and received between Election Day 2020 and President Joe Biden’s inauguration, including more than 150 on January 6.

Meadows’ texts, which he selectively provided to the panel, show that even those closest to former President Donald Trump believed he had the power to stop the violence in real time.

Here’s a minute-by-minute timeline of the notable text messages that Meadows sent and received on January 5 and January 6, which have been verified by CNN. The texts include messages from former White House officials, Meadows associates and Republican members of Congress, as well as Trump’s oldest son. There are also numerous texts from reporters at news organizations such as The New York Times, Politico, Bloomberg, CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox News and CNN.

Note: CNN has removed personal information from the texts. Errors in spelling and grammar reflect the messages as they were sent, which in some cases include profanity.

January 5, 2021

2:30 p.m.: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Mark Meadows

Last night Sen Graham told me that if I found 100 names of dead voters in GA that he would object. I have 100 dead voters names!!

2:30 p.m.: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Mark Meadows

Tell President Trump!

2:30 p.m.: Mark Meadows to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Send them to him

2:31 p.m.: Mark Meadows to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Do you have senator Graham’s contact

2:31 p.m.: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Mark Meadows

I do

2:31 p.m.: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Mark Meadows

His cell

2:31 p.m.: Mark Meadows to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Yes

10:29 p.m.: Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

Im very worried about the next 48 hours

10:29 p.m.: Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

Pence pressure. WH counsel will leave.

11:18 p.m.: Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

Sorry, I can’t talk right now.

11:18 p.m.: Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

On with boss

11:27 p.m.: Rep. Jim Jordan to Mark Meadows

On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all — in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence. ‘No legislative act,’ wrote Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 78, ‘contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.’ ‘The court in Hubbard v. Lowe reinforced this truth: ”That an unconstitutional statute is not a law at all is a proposition no longer open to discussion.’ ‘226 F. 135, 137 (SDNY 1915), appeal dismissed, 242 U.S. 654 (1916). ‘ Following this rationale, an unconstitutionally appointed elector, like an unconstitutionally enacted statute, is no elector at all.

January 6, 2021

6:42 a.m.: Katrina Pierson to Mark Meadows

Good morning. Praying for you, praying for the president and praying that I get through the day. Hopefully this latest nightmare will yield something positive.

7:30 a.m.: Mark Meadows to Rep. Jim Jordan

I have pushed for this. Not sure it is going to happen

8:08 a.m.: Mark Meadows to Rep. Mo Brooks

You are speaking this am

8:08 a.m.: Mark Meadows to Rep. Mo Brooks

Are you aware

8:54 a.m.: Mark Meadows to Sen. David Perdue

Any hope my friend

9:21 a.m.: Dana Bash to Mark Meadows

What is Trump doing to pence ?!!

9:30 a.m.: Sen. David Perdue to Mark Meadows

I don’t see it. I’ll call later this morning. We have to figure this out going forward. I am so sorry. I feel like I let you and POTUS down. Thank you for everything.

9:31 a.m.: Mark Meadows to Sen. David Perdue

David. You have NOTHING to apologize for. You have been a tremendous friend, supporter and statesman

9:33 a.m.: Rep. Mo Brooks to Mark Meadows

Did it in 10m. Thanks! Crowd roaring.

9:45 a.m.: Mark Meadows to Katrina Pierson

If you see a dead spot. Vern Jones wants to announce he is changing to Republican. If that works for you and schedule. I am fine with it. No pressure from me. Trust your judgement totally

10:16 a.m.: Katrina Pierson to Mark Meadows

Thank you. I almost had Caroline Wren escorted off the property.

10:16 a.m.: Katrina Pierson to Mark Meadows

I would have said no, and Don Jr agrees but someone from the WH approved it directly.

11:01 a.m.: Jason Miller to Mark Meadows, Bill Stepien, Hope Hicks, Dan Scavino, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

FYI:

11:01 a.m.: Jason Miller to Mark Meadows, Bill Stepien, Hope Hicks, Dan Scavino, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

https://twitter.com/hotlinejosh/status/1346773590000226304?s=10

1:17 p.m.: Mario Parker to Mark Meadows

Hey Chief, that Pence statement hit while he was still speaking. Was potus unaware that he was releasing that?

1:17 p.m.: Mario Parker to Mark Meadows

Will he be admonished for that?

2:12 p.m.: Jim Acosta to Mark Meadows

Will potus say something to tamp things down?

2:14 p.m.: Kristen Welker to Mark Meadows

Reaction to protester?

2:23 p.m.: Rep. Dan Bishop to Mark Meadows

https://twitter.com/jdanbishop/status/1346892865125945346?s=10

2:28 p.m.: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Mark Meadows

Mark I was just told there is an active shooter on the first floor of the Capitol Please tell the President to calm people This isn’t the way to solve anything

2:32 p.m.: Laura Ingraham to Mark Meadows

Hey Mark, The president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home.

2:32 p.m.: Laura Ingraham to Mark Meadows

This is hurting all of us

2:33 p.m.: Laura Ingraham to Mark Meadows

He is destroying his legacy and playing into every stereotype … we lose all credibility against the BLM/Antifa crowd if things go South

2:34 p.m.: Carlton Huffman to Mark Meadows

You’ve earned a special place in infamy for the events of today. And if you’re the Christian you claim to be in your heart you know that

2:34 p.m.: Laura Ingraham to Mark Meadows

You can tell him I said this

2:35 p.m.: Mick Mulvaney to Mark Meadows

Mark: he needs to stop this, now. Can I do anything to help?

2:38 p.m.: Michael Shear to Mark Meadows

Hey mark. Protestors are literally storming the Capitol. Breaking windows on doors. Rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?

2:44 p.m.: Rep. Barry Loudermilk to Mark Meadows

It’s really bad up here on the hill.

2:44 p.m.: Rep. Barry Loudermilk to Mark Meadows

They have breached the Capitol.

2:45 p.m.: Jake Sherman to Mark Meadows

We are under siege in the cpaitol

2:45 p.m.: Jake Sherman to Mark Meadows

There’s an armed standoff at the house chamber door

2:45 p.m.: Jake Sherman to Mark Meadows

We’re all helpless

2:46 p.m.: Rep. Will Timmons to Mark Meadows

The president needs to stop this ASAP

2:47 p.m.: Mario Parker to Mark Meadows

Is Potus going to take the podium to quell this unrest?

2:48 p.m.: Mark Meadows to Rep. Barry Loudermilk

POTUS is engaging

2:49 p.m.: Rep. Barry Loudermilk to Mark Meadows

Thanks. This doesn’t help our cause.

2:49 p.m.: Mark Meadows to Rep. Will Timmons

We are doing it

2:53 p.m.: Jonathan Karl to Mark Meadows

What are you going to do to stop this? What is the president going to do?

2:53 p.m.: Donald Trump Jr. to Mark Meadows

He’s got to condem this shit. Asap. The captiol police tweet is not enough.

2:54 p.m.: Mark Meadows to Donald Trump Jr.

I am pushing it hard. I agree

2:56 p.m.: Rebecca Ballhaus to Mark Meadows

Hi Mark, do you have any comment on what we’re seeing at the Capitol right now? Does Potus plan to issue a more forceful call for calm?

2:58 p.m.: Donald Trump Jr. to Mark Meadows

This his one you go to the mattresses on. They will try to fuck his entire legacy on this if it gets worse.

2:58 p.m.: Donald Trump Jr. to Mark Meadows

I’m not convinced these are trump supporters either btw so we should be looking into that.

2:59 p.m.: Rep. Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

This is a shitshow

3:02 p.m.: Jeremy Diamond to Mark Meadows

We are hearing DOD denied a request to deploy National Guard to the Capitol. Are you guys involved in that decision or is that solely DOD?

3:04 p.m.: Nancy Cook to Mark Meadows

Are you with potus right now? Hearing he is in the dining room watching this on TV…

3:04 p.m.: Rep. Jeff Duncan to Mark Meadows

POTUS needs to calm this shit down

3:04 p.m.: Nancy Cook to Mark Meadows

Is he going to say anything to de-escalate apart from that Tweet?

3:09 p.m.: Reince Priebus to Mark Meadows

TELL THEM TO GO HOME !!!

3:13 p.m.: Tom Price to Mark Meadows

POTUS should go on air and defuse this. Extremely important.

3:13 p.m.: Alyssa Farah Griffin to Mark Meadows

Potus has to come out firmly and tell protestors to dissipate. Someone is going to get killed.

3:15 p.m.: Rep. Chip Roy to Mark Meadows

Fix this now.

3:20 p.m.: Katherine Faulders to Mark Meadows

If you want to dial in abc would take you live. Just throwing it out there…

3:21 p.m.: Anita Kumar to Mark Meadows

Is the President going to speak? Can you give me any info about what he’s doing?

3:21 p.m.: Mark Meadows to Rep. Chip Roy

We are

3:31 p.m.: Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

Can he make a statement. I saw the tweet. Ask people to peacefully leave the capital

3:36 p.m.: Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity

On it

3:40 p.m.: Katrina Pierson to Mark Meadows

Note: I was able to keep the crazies off the stage. I stripped all branding of those nutty groups and removed videos of all of the psychos. Glad it fought it.

3:42 p.m.: Tom Cors to Mark Meadows

Pls have POTUS call this off at the Capitol. Urge rioters to disperse. I pray to you.

3:45 p.m.: Jason Miller to Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino

Call me crazy, but ideas for two tweets from POTUS: 1) Bad apples, likely ANTIFA or other crazed leftists, infiltrated today’s peaceful protest over the fraudulent vote count. Violence is never acceptable! MAGA supporters embrace our police and the rule of law and should leave the Capitol now! 2) The fake news media who encouraged this summer’s violent and radical riots are now trying to blame peaceful and innocent MAGA supporters for violent actions. This isn’t who we are! Our people should head home and let the criminals suffer the consequences!

3:46 p.m.: Weijia Jiang to Mark Meadows

Hi Mark, I hope you are safe and healthy. Any plans for the President to make public remarks?

3:47 p.m.: Weijia Jiang to Mark Meadows

When will he address the nation?

3:52 p.m.: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Mark Meadows

Mark we don’t think these attackers are our people. We think they are Antifa. Dressed like Trump supporters.

3:52 p.m.: Jay Leutze to Mark Meadows

Mark, this assault in the Capitol is tragic for the country. Please call it off so the Congress can resume its peaceful debate. — Jay

3:57 p.m.: Kristen Welker to Mark Meadows

Is he coming out?

3:57 p.m.: Kristen Welker to Mark Meadows

He has to right?

3:57 p.m.: Raul Labrador to Mark Meadows

My friend – I weep for our country today. Somebody needs to come out and calm this down. I believed in Trump and I would probably object to the certification today. You guys need to get Trump to say something to calm down the people, a tweet is not enough. This is crazy. I pray that people of goodwill can act to bring the tensions down. Praying for you and our nation.

3:57 p.m.: Rep. Louie Gohmert to Mark Meadows

Cap Police told me last night they’d been warned that today there’d be a lot of Antifa dressed in red Trump shirts & hats & would likely get violent. Good that Trump denounces violence but could add & well demand justice for those who became violent & well get to the bottom of what group they’re with.

3:58 p.m.: Benjamin Tracy to Mark Meadows

Is POTUS going to address nation on camera at all?

3:58 p.m.: Brian Kilmeade to Mark Meadows

Please get him on tv. Destroying every thing you guys have accomplished

4:02 p.m.: Kristen Welker to Mark Meadows

Will he speak ?

4:03 p.m.: Katherine Faulders to Mark Meadows

Are you with him? Can anyone get through to him??

4:05 p.m.: Donald Trump Jr. to Mark Meadows

We need an oval address. He has to lead now. It’s gone too far and gotten out of hand

4:10 p.m.: Marjorie Dannenfelser to Mark Meadows

https://twitter.com/marjoriesba/status/1346922805384912898?s=10

4:10 p.m.: Mark Meadows to Rep. Jeffrey Duncan

He is doing everything

4:11 p.m.: Donald Trump Jr. to Mark Meadows

Now Biden beating us to the punch

4:12 p.m.: Mark Meadows to Jeremy Diamond

Off the record. That is not correct.

4:13 p.m.: Jeremy Diamond to Mark Meadows

Yes, I’ve since seen the tweet from Kayleigh on the deployment of National Guard

4:13 p.m.: Jeremy Diamond to Mark Meadows

Will the President say or do anything to get this to stop? Hasn’t this all gone too far?

4:15 p.m.: Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler to Mark Meadows

We need to hear from the president. On TV. I hate that Biden jumped him on it

4:20 p.m.: Reince Priebus to Mark Meadows

Good that you made that video

4:21 p.m.: Tom Cors to Mark Meadows

thank you

4:51 p.m.: Joel Burgess to Mark Meadows

Mark – Joel Burgess from the Asheville Citizen Times here. What are your thoughts on the people who stormed the Capitol? Do you condemn their actions? How much is the President to blame for inciting them?

5:24 p.m.: Jay Leutze to Mark Meadows

Thank you. It’s a start.

6:20 p.m.: Jonathan Karl to Mark Meadows

Have you considered resigning?

6:42 p.m.: Eric Bolling to Mark Meadows

I stand with POTUS.. what can I do?

7:56 p.m.: Kristen Welker to Mark Meadows

What are you advising potus at this hour?

7:57 p.m.: Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

Wth is happening with VPOTUS

8:42 p.m.: Sean Hannity to Mark Meadows

https://twitter.com/edokeefe/status/1346993660718698496?s=21

8:47 p.m.: Jason Miller to Mark Meadows

FLAGGING

8:47 p.m.: Jason Miller to Mark Meadows

https://twitter.com/edokeefe/status/1346993660718698496?s=10

8:59 p.m.: Nancy Cook to Meadows

Did POTUS ban Marc short from the WH today?

9:00 p.m.: Jason Miller to Mark Meadows

AP: GOP Sens. Loeffler, Daines, Braun shift, say they won’t object to Biden electors after pro-Trump attack on Capitol

9:00 p.m.: Stephen Hayes to Mark Meadows

Mark – I have a voicemail that Rudy Giuliani left for Senator Tuberville at about 7pm, urging the senator to slow the proceedings down so new evidence can be presented tomorrow. He introduces himself w/a suggestion he’s acting on behalf of the president, saying he’s the president’s lawyer. Did Pres Trump ask him to call? Did he know about this effort? I’m filing something shortly. Thanks. Steve

9:16 p.m.: Jennifer Jacobs to Mark Meadows

https://twitter.com/jenniferjjacobs/status/1347002690262478848?s=21

9:27 p.m.: Jennifer Jacobs to Mark Meadows

nbc says elaine chao considering resigning

9:49 p.m.: Al Weaver to Mark Meadows

Are you resigning

9:51 p.m.: Charles Herbster to Mark Meadows

From Charles W Herbster: I know all Hell is breaking loose so I want to ENCOURAGE YOU TO HANG IN THERE STAY STRONG and STEADFAST if I can help in anywhere please call or Text

9:56 p.m.: Mark Meadows to Charles Herbster

Thanks my friend. Really appreciate the note. I look forward to working with you in the future for our country’s benefit

10:01 p.m.: Jason Miller to Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino and Jared Kushner

Chief, Jared, Dan – below please find an approved statement from the President to go out right as they’re finalizing the votes, which we’re expecting to be 3am, though with some Members caving it could happen earlier. Mrs. Trump has also signed off. Nobody but the four of us have heard this statement. Regarding logistics, this likely should come from the WH, but it has to be ready to go out as they’re starting the final vote, and I’ll background that a statement will be coming at the time of the vote. Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. Nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.

10:02 p.m.: Charles Herbster to Mark Meadows

YOU ARE THE BEST THANK YOU FOR WHAT YOU DO FOR ALL OF US!!!!!!

10:10 p.m.: Jared Kushner to Mark Meadows, Jason Miller and Dan Scavino

Why don’t we post on his Facebook page since he isn’t locked out there…

10:13 p.m.: Dan Scavino to Mark Meadows, Jason Miller and Jared Kushner

I’ll be up, let me know when ok to drop, and it’s official…just got off w/them.

10:21 p.m.: Mark Meadows to Al Weaver

Off the record. No

10:30 p.m.: Kristen Welker to Mark Meadows

I’m hearing he’s going to concede – true?

10:47 p.m.: Kayla Tausche to Mark Meadows

Hi Congressman. Kayla from CNBC here. Are you planning to stay in the administration until 1/20? Do you have any reaction to reports that Cabinet secretaries are considering invoking the 25th amendment?

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.