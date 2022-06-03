Former police officer arrested outside US Capitol with ammunition, fake badge and body armor

By Whitney Wild

The US Capitol Police on Friday charged a retired New York police officer with unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition, according to the agency.

Officers arrested Jerome Felipe of Michigan around 5 a.m. ET Friday, the agency said. Felipe had parked his 2017 Dodge Charger near the Capitol and allowed officers to search it, according to a USCP statement.

Officers found a “BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high capacity magazines, and other ammunition in the car,” the statement said.

Felipe, 53, presented officers with a fake badge with the words “Department of the INTERPOL” printed on it, and made a statement that he was a criminal investigator with the agency, USCP said.

The incident is under further investigation.

