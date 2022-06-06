Biden to announce new executive actions to spur domestic solar, clean energy development

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

President Joe Biden will announce new executive actions to spur more domestic production of solar panels and clean energy technology on Monday, a source familiar with the actions told CNN.

“As part of his multi-pronged approach to accelerate the transition to clean energy made here in America and reduce energy costs, the President on Monday will invoke the Defense Production Act to rapidly expand domestic production of critical clean energy technologies,” the source told CNN.

This announcement comes after intense lobbying from the solar industry, which has seen projects grind to a halt after Biden’s Commerce Department launched a tariff probe in March. Because of the steep, retroactive tariffs that could result from the probe, hundreds of utility-scale solar projects in the US have been delayed or canceled, and solar industry workers have been laid off as a result.

The source familiar told CNN that Monday’s actions will have no impact on the Commerce trade investigations, “which will continue uninterrupted,” the source added.

However, the executive action will include a two-year pause of anti-circumvention tariffs on solar, Solar Energy Industries Association President Abigail Ross Hopper said in a statement.

Biden will also use the federal government’s purchasing power to support US clean energy manufacturers and “will take steps to provide US solar deployers the short-term stability they need to build clean energy projects,” the source said.

Solar industry leaders applauded the move, saying it would be a reprieve for a beleaguered industry.

“While the Department of Commerce investigation will continue as required by statute, and we remain confident that a review of the facts will result in a negative determination, the president’s action is a much-needed reprieve from this industry-crushing probe,” Ross Hopper said.

