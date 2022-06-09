House passes ‘red flag’ bill as part of gun control push

By Kristin Wilson

The House voted Thursday to pass a “red flag” bill intended to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.

Rep. Lucy McBath, a Georgia Democrat whose son was shot and killed at a gas station by a man who thought he was playing his music too loudly, sponsored the measure with California Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal.

The vote was 224-202.

Five Republicans — Reps. Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Chris Jacobs of New York — voted for the bill.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine voted against it.

The bill is part of the House Democrats’ push on gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings, although the fate of any legislation resides in the Senate amid widespread Republican opposition.

On Wednesday, the House passed legislation that would raise the legal age to buy certain semiautomatic centerfire rifles from 18 to 21 years old, establish new federal offenses for gun trafficking and for selling large-capacity magazines and allow local governments to compensate individuals who surrender such magazines through a buyback program.

