How to watch Monday’s January 6 committee hearing

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol will hold its second public hearing of the month on Monday.

The hearing is expected to detail how then-President Donald Trump “engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information” even though “Trump and his advisers knew that he had, in fact, lost the election,” according to panel Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, who outlined on Thursday what the committee plans to unveil over its seven June hearings.

Monday’s hearing will include testimony from conservative Republican election attorney Ben Ginsberg and former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, according to a press release from the committee.

Additional testimony is expected from BJay Pak, the former US Attorney for the North District of Georgia, and Al Schmidt, a former Philadelphia city commissioner.

Chris Stirewalt, the former Fox political editor who was fired from the network in January 2021 after right-wing backlash to Fox’s call of Arizona for then-candidate Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election, will also appear as a witness.

Monday’s delivery will follow the panel’s first prime-time hearing last week, which included a carefully constructed timeline of the events leading up to January 6, emotional testimony from a Capitol Police officer injured in the riot and never-before-seen footage.

Testimony played during that hearing revealed that Ivanka Trump, the former President’s daughter and former White House senior adviser, had told the committee that she respected former Attorney General William Barr and had “accepted” his statement that there wasn’t sufficient voter fraud to overturn the 2020 election. In his own recorded testimony before the panel, Barr had said the former President’s claims of voter fraud were “bullshit.”

Trump pushed back publicly against his daughter’s testimony, writing on his social media platform, Truth Social: “Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)”

CNN previously reported that the committee plans to unveil a number of its findings over the June hearings.

What time is the hearing set to start?

Monday’s hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Where will it take place?

The hearings will take place in the Cannon House Office Building.

Where can I watch it?

The hearing will be aired live on CNN and a livestream will be featured on CNN.com without requiring a login. CNN’s special coverage of the hearing will stream live on the CNN app, and live coverage with updates will be on CNN.com and cnnespanol.cnn.com.

