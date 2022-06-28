Ginni Thomas’ lawyer wants more info on why January 6 committee has asked to speak with her

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

A lawyer for Virginia “Ginni” Thomas told the January 6, 2021, House select committee on Tuesday that his client is “willing to appear” and “eager to clear her name” but that he wants more information on why the panel wishes to speak with her.

“I am asking the Committee to provide a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant to the Committee’s legislative purpose,” attorney Mark Paoletta wrote in a letter obtained by CNN.

The lawyer’s response follows a June 16 letter from the committee asking Thomas, a conservative activist who’s the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to meet with the panel in July and provide documents that could be relevant to the investigation.

Paoletta also called it a “distorted narrative” and “blatantly false” that Thomas had pursued “unrelenting efforts to overturn” the presidential election.

In the letter to Thomas, the committee members noted that they had obtained information related to John Eastman and others and said they believed Thomas may have further information concerning the conservative lawyer’s plans and activities in regard to the 2020 election.

Thomas has appeared open to speaking with the committee, telling the conservative outlet The Daily Caller earlier this month that she “can’t wait to clear up misconceptions.”

